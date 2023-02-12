New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday furthered his public teasing for a presidential run in 2024, promoting what he dubbed the “New Hampshire model” of smaller government.

“A lot of opportunity to change things, right? I think New Hampshire has this awesome model of ‘Live Free or Die’: limited government, local control, individual responsibility, really putting the voters first,” the Republican governor said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “Send up some money, which is nice, but send them the regulatory authority [and a] little decentralizing out of Washington, and maybe a little better attitude would be a good thing for America.”

New Hampshire holds first-in-the-nation primary status, providing a home-field advantage for Mr. Sununu in what is expected to be a crowded GOP primary.

Former President Donald Trump is so far the lone GOP contender, but others like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are expected to follow suit.

Mr. Sununu is the most moderate of the bunch who has not shied away from criticizing his party in the past, including its fondness for Mr. Trump.

“They want somebody to come to the table — and it could be myself, it could be other governors — but it has to be leadership with proven results,” he said.

Mr. Sununu knocked Mr. DeSantis for engaging in a culture war with Walt Disney World, arguing that trying to force conservative principles onto the Orlando-based theme park is an example of elected Republicans acting against free-market ideals.

“Ron’s a very good governor, he is, but I’m just trying to remind folks what we are at our core. And if we’re trying to beat the Democrats at being big government authoritarians, remember what’s going to happen,” Mr. Sununu said. “Eventually, they’ll have power in a state or in a position and then they’ll start penalizing conservative businesses and conservative nonprofits and conservative ideas. That is the worst precedent in the world.”

