The U.S. military shot down a high-altitude object flying over Lake Huron bordering Michigan and Canada on Sunday, according to members of Congress.

The incident marks the fourth time in a little more than a week that the U.S. has taken action against similar objects suspected to be Chinese spy devices.

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron,” Rep. Jack Bergman, Michigan Republican, wrote on Twitter.

“I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have,” he said.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan Democrat, confirmed the incident in tweets of her own.

“The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose,” she wrote.

“As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage,” Ms. Slotkin added.

The object was the third one to be shot down in as many days. The others, believed to be Chinese spy balloons, were taken down over Canada on Saturday and Alaska on Friday.

Last weekend, the U.S. also took out a much larger balloon that was confirmed to be a Chinese spy device just off the coast of South Carolina after it traversed much of the continental U.S.

