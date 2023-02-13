China claimed Monday the U.S. flew its own high-altitude balloons over its airspace, though it provided no evidence.

The assertion from China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin sought to turn the tables on the U.S. after American forces shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast and took down three unidentified aircraft in the following days, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

“Since last year, the U.S.’s high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments,” Mr. Wang said in comments reported by Reuters.

The spokesman did not elaborate on where the purported balloons were found or their purpose.

U.S. lawmakers are demanding more information about a series of suspicious incidents in North American airspace.

President Biden allowed the first balloon to travel from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean, saying the Pentagon took precautions and wanted to shoot it down over the ocean. U.S. officials are examining the balloon.

Then, military forces shot down objects over Alaska, the Yukon Territory and Lake Huron, working at times with the Canadian government.

Members of Congress want the administration to be forthcoming about what the objects are and whether China or another adversary is spying on the U.S. or testing its defenses.

