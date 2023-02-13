Rihanna returned to the big stage for the first time in years late Sunday, running through her hits from an elevated stage at the Super Bowl and surprising the world by revealing she is pregnant again.

Apparently, former President Donald Trump didn’t care for it.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” Mr. Trump, who is running for the GOP nomination in 2024, wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The former president is likely sore because Rihanna criticized him frequently during his presidency and once painted Mr. Trump’s name with an expletive on a truck and posted it on Instagram.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas Republican, rallied to Mr. Trump’s side.

“Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” Mr. Jackson tweeted. “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?”

Most people commented on Rihanna’s pregnancy news and distinct style, dressed head to toe in red with backup dancers in white puffy hoodies at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

Again, Mr. Trump was not impressed.

“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” he wrote.

