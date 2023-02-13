Eagles fans shared their expletive-laden frustration on the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night after their team’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chants of “F— the Chiefs,” fans lighting fireworks, and other people climbing light poles and bus shelters were seen around the city’s Broad Street area after the end of the 38-35 finale, according to Fox News.

Police eventually used smoke bombs to clear the area around 11 p.m., the New York Post reported.

While the postgame mourning was more tame than what took place earlier — such as a group of fans overturning a car near Temple University before kickoff — only some fans were seen being taken into custody, according to WLNE-TV, the ABC affiliate for Philadelphia.

Much of the angst on the streets came from how the game was decided.

A defensive holding call against the Eagles late in the fourth quarter all but guaranteed the Chiefs would win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

James Bradberry, the offending Eagles player, conceded that he was breaking the rules on the consequential call.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said, according to WTXF-TV, the local Fox affiliate in Philadelphia. “I was hoping they would let it slide.”

