Mars Wrigley was hit with a $14,500 fine by federal authorities after two workers fell in a tank of chocolate last year.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the Pennsylvania-based company for the June 2022 incident that resulted in both contracted workers being taken to the hospital.

The agency said that Mars Wrigley didn’t properly train the workers when they went to clean the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank.

On June 9, 2022, the workers became stuck in waist-high chocolate after falling into the tank.

Firefighters were able to rescue the workers by drilling a hole in the bottom of the tank and pulling them out, according to PennLive.

