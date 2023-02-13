The world is set to get a partial glimpse this week into the special grand jury report on the efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said in an order released Monday that parts of the final report will be released Thursday.

Mr. McBurney said the public will get a look at the introduction and conclusion of the special grand jury report, as well as a section in which the grand jury raises concerns “that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury.”

“Because the grand jury does not identify those witnesses, that conclusion may be publicly disclosed at this time,” he said.

Prosecutors for two years have been investigating whether Mr. Trump and his supporters violated state law and interfered in the Georgia election. President Biden carried the state.

The final recommendations of the special grand jury will not be made public. They will be passed along to Fani T. Willis, the Democratic Fulton County District Attorney, who will determine whether to pursue any criminal charges before a regular grand jury.

Ms. Willis had pushed for the grand jury report to remain secret, arguing it was the best way to ensure a “fair trial” for the potential defendants.

News outlets, meanwhile, sought to have the full report released.

“Having considered those arguments and relevant statutory and case law, and for the reasons set forth below, the undersigned concludes that much of the final report should not be disclosed until such time as the District Attorney completes her investigation, although two parts may now be published, consistent with protecting the due process rights of all involved,” Mr. Burney said in the order.

He noted the sole copy of the report is in the hands of the district attorney.

The ongoing legal maneuvering has hung over Mr. Trump’s third bid for The White House.

The special grand jury heard from a wide range of public figures, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.

