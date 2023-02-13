House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton to resign, following allegations that he misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer and led banned tours, among other charges.

Mr. McCarthy called for Mr. Blanton to resign or for President Biden to remove him, echoing growing calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who have raised concerns about Mr. Blanton’s conduct.

“The Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately,” Mr. McCarthy tweeted Monday.

Calls for Mr. Blanton’s resignation have grown since a contentious House hearing last week on the allegations of mismanagement highlighted in an October inspector general report.

Mr. Blanton was accused in the report of misrepresenting himself as a law enforcement officer, leading banned tours of the Capitol and misusing his government-issued vehicle.

Rep. Bryan Steil, Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Administration Committee, called for Mr. Blanton’s immediate resignation on Monday.

“The Inspector General’s report was highly concerning, which is, in part, why our first hearing was dedicated to providing oversight over the [Architect of the Capitol]. His refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately,” Mr. Steil said in a statement.

The committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Joseph D. Morelle of New York, also called for Mr. Blanton to step down.

The White House said it is handling the manner “very seriously,” but hasn’t elaborated on what actions it plans to take.

The Capitol’s architect oversees the maintenance, operation, development, and preservation of the U.S. Capitol complex. Blanton was appointed to the role by Mr. Biden in 2019.

The office of the architect did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

