Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is active on Chinese-owned TikTok because it remains a vital communication tool despite widespread concerns over privacy and national security that have prompted some governors to ban the app on state devices.

Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, insisted that her administration uses TikTok in a secure manner.

“We have it on one device that has no access to anything else,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “Because so many people get their information that way. Whether we like it or not, that is a tool for disseminating important information and that’s how we use it.”

“We want to make sure that we are protecting data in Michigan,” she said. “And that’s why we’re always evaluating, but at this point, the way that we use it is secure.”

TikTok is popular with young people, who use it to post videos of skits, dances and other content.

Ms. Whitmer, who is whispered as a possible Democratic alternative if Mr. Biden opts not to run for reelection, said she views TikTok as a way to reach people.

“It is a communication tool. We don’t do it because it’s fun, although some people think what I put out there can be fun on occasion,” she said.

Yet many policymakers express concern that TikTok, through its Beijing-based owner ByteDance, is allowing the Chinese government to look at Americans’ user data.

Congress banned the app from federal devices in last year’s omnibus spending bill.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, has proposed a nationwide ban on the app.

TikTok has denounced the bans as politically motivated and says the restrictions won’t advance the national security of the U.S.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on March 23.

