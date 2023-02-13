An “active shooter” was afoot Monday evening on the campus of Michigan State University, with early reports of multiple casualties.

According to the university, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. on the north end of campus and then later at the Snyder-Phillips Hall, where, the Detroit News reported, gun-wielding officers were swarming the building.

“Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot,” the university said in a statement. “All persons on campus and in (the) neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in.”

There are “multiple reported injuries” at a fitness center at the second site, ABC news reported, citing campus police.

