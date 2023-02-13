By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Monday, February 13, 2023

An “active shooter” was afoot Monday evening on the campus of Michigan State University, with early reports of multiple casualties.

According to the university, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. on the north end of campus and then later at the Snyder-Phillips Hall, where, the Detroit News reported, gun-wielding officers were swarming the building.

“Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot,” the university said in a statement. “All persons on campus and in (the) neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in.”

There are “multiple reported injuries” at a fitness center at the second site, ABC news reported, citing campus police.

