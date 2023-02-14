Fireworks erupted Tuesday at a Senate committee hearing over President Biden’s nomination of embattled Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission, as Republicans objected to her views ranging from censorship of conservatives to law enforcement.

Ms. Sohn, known to the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation panel for making polarizing statements on social media about high-profile political figures and police, defended her previous online remarks to GOP lawmakers.

It was the third confirmation hearing for the progressive consumer advocate who once served as a senior counselor to Obama-era FCC Chair Tom Wheeler. Senate Democrats have not held floor votes yet for Ms. Sohn.

While the GOP is united against her confirmation, a number of moderate Democrats who are up for reelection have not decided where they stand on her appointment.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, called for lawmakers to reject Ms. Sohn’s nomination, calling her a “liberal activist who said the FCC should consider revoking the broadcast licenses of news stations that she disagreed with.’”

“That is disqualifying and then some,” Mr. McConnell said. “This is America. We don’t pull journalists and broadcasters off the air because unelected bureaucrats disagree with them.”

Ms. Sohn blamed the opposition on a broadband industry that fears competition and hides behind dark money groups.

“My industry opponents have hidden behind dark money groups and surrogates because they fear a pragmatic, pro-competition, pro-consumer policymaker who will support policies that will bring more, faster and lower-priced broadband and new voices to your constituents,” she said in her opening statement. “Regulated entities should not choose their regulator.”

Mr. Biden renominated Ms. Sohn for the vacant seat on the FCC. She is supported by a spectrum of left-wing activist groups, including an anti-law enforcement organization that claims police are “agents of white supremacy.”

If the full Senate confirms Ms. Sohn, it will give Democrats a 3-2 majority on the FCC, allowing them to move forward with measures like pushing forth net neutrality regulations that were rolled back by the Trump administration.

Net neutrality mandates that internet service providers treat all internet broadband equally, a stance advocates say allows smaller companies to compete with larger corporations.

Republican lawmakers criticized Ms. Sohn for her “racial” rhetoric.

“You talk about racial issues in a way that will inflame the very worst things in our country,” said Sen. J.D. Vance, Ohio Republican, after reading aloud tweets from Ms. Sohn attacking former President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The tweets referenced them as “raggedy” and “angry” white men, respectively.

Mr. Vance told the nominee, “I fear that if you’re given this position of authority, you will use that authority to continue to inflame and to continue potentially even to censor based on some of these ideas now.”

Mr. Cruz said the nominee has “a history of campaigning to censor conservatives.”

Committee Chair Maria Cantwell of Washington state and other Democrats called the criticism of Ms. Sohn a “distraction.”

“Personal attacks are a distraction from the fact that Ms. Sohn is immensely qualified for this position,” Ms. Cantwell said.

Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts called it “outrageous that the FCC has gone without a full slate of commissioners while the nomination of the supremely qualified and prepared nominee, Gigi Sohn, languishes amidst lies and homophobia.”

“I will continue to fight back against baseless attacks and push for swift confirmation,” he said.

Sen. Ted. Cruz of Texas, the top Republican on the committee, noted that Ms. Sohn contributed to lawmakers’ campaigns while her nomination was pending.

According to FEC records, donations from Ms. Sohn were sent to Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Michael Bennet of Colorado.

She also helped fundraise for the left-wing organization Fight for Our Future, which called senators from both parties “corrupt,” including Democratic Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana. The campaign included billboard messages.

The group also attacked Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona independent, when she was still registered as a Democrat.

Ms. Sohn said she did not agree with the statements or tactics of the organization and was unaware of most of the billboards.

“I only actually knew the one about Senator Sinema. I didn’t know about the other ones,” she said.

However, she called for donations to Fight for the Future after the anti-Sinema billboard went up. The following year, the organization sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to remove Ms. Cantwell as chair of the committee.

“Why? Because this committee hadn’t confirmed you yet,” Mr. Cruz said. “Now, I think that’s a pretty extreme proposition. I gotta say I’ve never seen a nominee or a group that the nominee fundraises for demand her own party’s Chairwoman be fired because you haven’t been confirmed yet.”

