President Biden on Tuesday said Congress and America “owe” the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University stronger action against gun violence.

“Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

A gunman killed three students and wounded five others Monday at the university in Lansing, according to police. The shooter, identified as Anthony McRae, then took his own life, police say.

McRae is said to have opened fire at two locations on campus — an academic building and a student union building.

In his statement, Mr. Biden noted that the Michigan State incident took place one day before the five-year anniversary of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He said the two events “should cause every American to exclaim ‘enough’ and demand that Congress take action.”

Among the actions that Congress should take, according to Mr. Biden, are to require background checks on all gun sales, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns and eliminate immunity for gun manufacturers.

Mr. Biden has signed multiple executive orders aimed at curbing gun violence since taking office. Most of the orders involve reducing the prevalence of so-called ghost guns, firearms without a serial number.

Last year, Mr. Biden signed into law a bipartisan gun safety bill following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The bill requires stricter background checks and increased penalties for obtaining a gun through a straw purchase.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.