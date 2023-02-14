Bindle water bottles, which contain a top compartment for water and bottom storage for snacks, are facing scrutiny over the presence of lead.

The two compartments are joined together by a soldering dot that contains lead, which is not unusual for water bottles — except that in other cases, the lead is concealed by food-grade materials so as to prevent exposure.

In Bindle bottles, the dot is exposed, according to Consumer Reports. Testing found that the dot’s lead parts per million ranged from 90,800 to 155,000, meaning it’s 10% lead.

Therefore, the Bindle bottle has “exposed lead levels that are approximately 1,100 times that of the levels legally allowed in many consumer products,” said CR Associate Director of Product Safety Ashita Kapoor.

Bindle has since updated its website with a warning to consumers.

“We have learned that a small soldering dot in the bottom storage area of our bottles contains lead. While we believe this poses a negligible health risk to our customers, we are offering existing customers a full refund. In addition, we are working on a solution that will retrofit existing bottles by making this soldering dot completely inaccessible,” Bindle wrote.

Bottles with a black, penny-sized rubber disk in the bottom storage compartment are the new models and don’t have exposed lead, Bindle said.

Lead was not the only dangerous substance CR found on the Bindle bottle.

Despite claims to the contrary on the bottle’s packaging, CR found the presence of the carcinogen bisphenol A, also known as BPA, in the powder coating of two of three tested bottles. The two bottles were the lemonade and watermelon colors.

“Because this powder coat is in direct contact with our skin while holding the bottle, this exposure to BPA may harm the female reproductive system,” Ms. Kapoor said.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.