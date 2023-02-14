Federal officials have ruled that Starbucks’ move to interrogate and dismiss employees seeking to form a union violated U.S. labor laws and ordered the coffee chain giant to rehire and provide back pay for affected workers.

The National Labor Relations Board’s three-member panel on Monday ordered Starbucks to stop what it said was a campaign of punishment against baristas in Philadelphia who support unionizing efforts, ruling the company surveilled those who engage in pro-union activities and barred staff from making workplace complaints, according to Bloomberg News.

Two baristas — TJ Bussiere and Echo Nowakowska — would get their jobs back under the order and were awarded back pay after being fired for trying to organize the union.

The Seattle-based company signaled it would fight the ruling.

“We disagree with the decision and are considering all options to obtain a full legal review of the matter,” Starbucks said in a statement to Bloomberg.

It also said the charge that the company was anti-union was “categorically false.” Starbucks can still appeal the ruling in federal court, though it’s unclear whether that will produce a different result.

An administrative law judge ruled in 2021 that Starbucks’ retaliation against the two barista organizers was illegal. In that case, back pay was also awarded to the activists and the company was required to place fliers at its stores saying that it wouldn’t violate workers’ right to organize. Starbucks has appealed that case, which is still pending.

The case originated in 2019, before the corporation’s current unionization movement gained steam nationally. The Seattle Times reported that regional NLRB directors around the country have issued dozens of pending complaints accusing the company of breaking laws protecting the right to organize a union during the current campaign.

