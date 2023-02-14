A Palm Bay, Florida, councilmember, Peter Filiberto, was arrested Saturday on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and cocaine possession.

Police allege that around 9 p.m. Mr. Filiberto was driving a striped red Honda motorcycle at high speeds. As police attempted to catch up, Mr. Filiberto blew through two stop signs, driving significantly faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit.

Mr. Filiberto steered over to the right side of the roadway after officers initiated a traffic stop using lights and sirens.

After the arresting officer exited his vehicle, Mr. Filiberto tried to do a U-turn to escape the traffic stop before losing control and falling off his bike, police reported.

Accused of driving drunk after officers smelled alcohol on his breath, Mr. Filiberto twice refused to do a field sobriety test. The police proceeded to charge him with DUI and reckless driving and took him into custody.

A subsequent search of Mr. Filiberto’s driver’s license found that it was suspended in September due to a lack of insurance and didn’t have a state motorcycle certification.

Authorities also found a prior refusal to submit blood, breath or urinalysis as part of a DUI investigation in 2008 on Mr. Filiberto’s record.

As such, police charged Mr. Filiberto with driving with a suspended license, driving without a motorcycle endorsement and refusal to submit blood, urine or breath in the DUI investigation.

At the Palm Bay Police Department booking center, a bag containing 10.6 grams of cocaine, both powdered and in rocks, was found in Mr. Filiberto’s shoe, according to the police affidavit, leading to an additional charge of possession.

An arrest on the above charges does not automatically remove Mr. Filiberto from office. Gov. Ron DeSantis can suspend Mr. Filiberto, a fellow Republican, and advance the suspension to a removal from office if a conviction occurs.

