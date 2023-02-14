NEWS AND OPINION:

The Heritage Foundation is now marking its 50th year of “fighting for the everyday American.” The conservative policy organization was founded on Feb. 16, 1973 — and is planning a grand celebration in April that will showcase conservative leaders and allies, stalwart supporters and original thinkers.

“Ever since Heritage’s founding 50 years ago, this organization has dedicated itself to advancing conservative policy with world-class research, analysis, and advocacy. Today, we celebrate those who had the vision for Heritage and the accomplishments they achieved on behalf of the American people,” said Kevin Roberts, seventh president of the think tank.

“We have unfinished work and a limited window of opportunity to save this country. It is time for an ambitious, audacious, and aspirational conservative agenda to take back this country from an emboldened progressive Left. Everything we do is strategically focused on winning battles for the everyday American who our leaders in Washington, D.C., have forgotten,” he said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

The event is shaping up to be a cordial gathering of like-minded folks with a serious, inventive agenda — and some fabulous surroundings. The big celebration stretches across two days and features a welcome reception at George Washington’s Mount Vernon on the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia as well as a leadership summit and evening gala at the nearby Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland.

“The summit will demonstrate consensus around big-picture questions facing America and deliver a conservative policy agenda equipped to unite the movement around an offensive strategy to take back our country, restore self-governance, and rebuild key institutions of civil society. Central to this conservative agenda is Heritage’s new ‘policy bible,’ titled ‘Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,’ written by over 365 scholars from across the country and the conservative movement,” noted an advance advisory from the organization.

And yes, there’s some early information to consider. Visit Heritage50.org/50th for an insider’s look at what the foundation deems a “once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

HALEY AND TRUMP

Nikki Haley’s announcement that she is running for U.S. president was straightforward enough — but still subject to interpretation by the press.

News organizations concentrated on her “challenge” to former President Donald Trump above any other issue. A few headlines of note from the last 24 hours:

“Former governor Nikki Haley launches presidential run — she’s first to challenge Trump” (Forbes); “Nikki Haley is taking on Trump” (FiveThirtyEight); “Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid, mounting first GOP challenge to Trump” (CBS News); “Nikki Haley Is Running for President, the First G.O.P. Rival to Take On Trump” (New York Times); “Nikki Haley enters race for president as first challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination” (CNBC); “Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign as First GOP Trump Challenger” (the Wall Street Journal); and “Nikki Haley pledges to take on ‘bullies’ in her 2024 bid against Donald Trump” (Vox.com).

PRO-LIFERS TAKE A STAND

Newly declared presidential hopeful Nikki Haley can count on some notable support from the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

“Nikki Haley’s strong pro-life, pro-woman leadership stands in contrast to the false ‘feminism’ of abortion advocates. As governor of South Carolina, she signed legislation to stop late-term abortions when unborn children can feel pain, and she has continued to advocate for our laws to catch up with the consensus of Americans and the civilized world,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the organization.

“As U.N. ambassador she stood unflinchingly for human rights, advancing America’s prerogative of defending life against pro-abortion forces that would impose an international ‘right’ to abortion on demand. The preciousness of every human life is deeply personal to her, something she speaks frankly about in sharing both the joys and struggles of motherhood and family. She has a heart for service and is committed to addressing the needs of women facing unexpected pregnancies with compassion,” Ms. Dannenfelser said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

RONNA ON THE WATCH

The Consumer Price Index for January was released Tuesday, revealing that the “all items index” increased by 6.4% compared to last year.

“As a direct result of President Biden’s failed policies, paychecks are worth less and the cost of feeding a family continues to skyrocket. Inflation is up, wages are down, and it’s no wonder a record number of Americans say they are worse off under Joe Biden,” said Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a written statement.

“Core consumer prices – excluding food and energy – rose 5.6% compared to last year. Real average hourly earnings fell 1.8% since last year, marking the 22nd month in a row under Biden in which inflation has outpaced wages. Real wages have fallen every month since Biden and Democrats passed their wasteful $1.9 trillion ‘stimulus,’” she noted.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Feb. 6-12, Fox News Channel was the most watched network in the entire cable realm during the day and into primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This also marked the 104th consecutive week that Fox News bested both CNN and MSNBC, garnering a primetime average of 2.5 million viewers. Fox News, in fact, aired 86 of the top 100 cable newscasts for the week.

The network also enjoyed an audience of 4.7 million viewers during President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the week’s ratings standout for regular programming, with an average nightly audience of 3.5 million, closely followed by “The Five” with 3.4 million.

POLL DU JOUR

• 49% of U.S. adults say that the U.S. economy is one of the two issues most important to them, and which President Biden should prioritize.

• 21% cite immigration as one of the issues, 20% cite “unifying the country,”

• 15% cite corruption, 15% cite the environment.

• 13% cite employment and jobs, 10% racial inequality.

• 9% cite “some other issue”; 7% cite taxation.

• 3% cite COVID-19, 1% international trade.

SOURCE: An Ipsos poll of 1,029 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 3-5.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.