Pepsi and Peeps have revived their marshmallow cola “Pepsi x Peeps,” making it available in stores for a limited time, the companies announced Tuesday.

The soda had been created only for a joint promotional event in 2021. Some 3,000 consumers were shipped the soda to try after they posted pictures of themselves with Peeps marshmallow candy, used the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS, and tagged Pepsi in their posts.

The marshmallow soda will be available in multipacks of 7.5-ounce cans as well as in single 20-ounce bottles.

“Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around,” Katelyn Meola, brand director for Pepsi, said in a joint announcement.

Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps, said that “the astonishingly positive response from our fans” to the trial means “we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring.”

The collaboration between the brands came about when the soda giant approached the candy maker about a soda that exemplified spring.

“Taste is really important to customers. They want sweet and they want to connect to things emotionally. Peeps has its own subculture we wanted to tap into,” Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, told CNN in 2021.

Some consumers had quibbles with the name, asking why the portmanteau of “Peepsi” was not used instead; combining the names presented legal issues, according to Pepsi.

