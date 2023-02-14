Two-thirds of American voters said they respect those whose beliefs are consistent as opposed to people who seek to match current cultural trends, a Summit Ministries survey revealed Tuesday.

The survey found that support for those holding traditional values splits along party lines. More than half as many Republicans, 80.3%, support such individuals than do Democrats, at 50.6%, the survey revealed. Independents clocked in at 66.5% supporting such values holders.

The online poll, conducted from Jan. 19-23, comes in the wake of public stances by surfer Bethany Hamilton and National Hockey League player Ivan Provorov.

Ms. Hamilton spoke out against transgender men competing in women’s sports, while Mr. Provorov refused to join other professional hockey players in wearing a jersey promoting LGBTQ+ causes. He cited his Russian Orthodox Christian faith as the reason.

According to the survey, 65.7% of voters said they would hold more respect for those who stick to their beliefs, even if those beliefs are at odds with cultural trends. An additional 24.9% said those who adjust their values to meet today’s trends would have their respect, and 9.4% said they didn’t know.

Jeff Myers, Summit Ministries president, said in a statement, “The cancel culture tells us we must give up our religious beliefs to fit in. But that’s not how most Americans see it. Two-thirds of respondents in this new poll said they respect people more when they maintain their convictions rather than give them up to fit in with cultural trends.”

He added, “We see a consistent trend in the data showing that in spite of a few nasty people who want to shame others into compromising their convictions, most Americans respect and appreciate the free exchange of ideas and opinions.”

The poll of 1,000 general election voters has an accuracy level of plus or minus 3.5% at a 95% confidence interval, the ministry said.

