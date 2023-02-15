The search of President Biden’s homes and offices for classified documents has reportedly expanded again.

According to a report Wednesday evening on CNN, the FBI has conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in its probe of the president’s handling of classified material.

CNN cited “a source familiar with the investigation,” who said the searches, which had not previously been reported were “conducted in recent weeks.”

Mr. Biden’s legal team gave “consent and cooperation” to the searches, the source told CNN.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.