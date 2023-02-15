A man stole the money box from a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies over the weekend at a grocery store in Rockville, Maryland, according to authorities.

Montgomery County police said the suspect walked up to the cookie stand soon before 2 p.m. Sunday and snatched the box containing more than $100.

Lidia Soto-Harmon, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital, told local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV that two young girls and two adult chaperones were at the stand at the time of the incident.

“We have close to 24,000 girls selling Girl Scout cookies right now, and this is the first incident,” said Ms. Soto-Harmon. “I have been the CEO for 12 years, and I’ve done a lot of crisis communication pieces, and this is the first time I’ve heard of something [like] this happening to one of our Girl Scouts.”

Police described the suspect as a young-looking man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask at the time of the robbery. There was no weapon involved or words exchanged between the suspect and the victims, according to authorities.

Parents told police they don’t want to press charges against the man; they just want their money back, according to WTTG, the Fox affiliate in the District of Columbia.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.