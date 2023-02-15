Passenger reports of homelessness inside Chicago’s O’Hare Airport are being reviewed by the international hub’s security team.

The latest incident was first reported Sunday by a passenger who observed about five homeless people creating an encampment inside the terminal.

“This picture of a homeless encampment was taken today at O’Hare Terminal 1 baggage claim,” the user wrote on Twitter. “Chicago needs better leadership.”

Another user commented about never seeing “such a homeless problem” in the baggage claim area around the airport’s Terminal 3 recently.

O’Hare’s Twitter account responded to both users directly with the same response.

“We appreciate your feedback. Safety, security and an optimal passenger experience is top priority for the [Chicago Department of Aviation], and we have forwarded your message along to our security team. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and hope your next visit to ORD is more enjoyable,” the airport said.

Two overnight employees at O’Hare told CBS affiliate WBBM-TV this month that they’re worried about their safety.

“It’s out of control,” Vonkisha Chatman, one of the employees, told the outlet. “None of us feel safe.”

The airport’s homeless regularly sleep on heater vents, dry their clothes in the terminal and make a mess of bathrooms.

O’Hare is a sought-after refuge since most of Chicago’s shelters are at capacity.

The city reports it has 3,875 homeless people — 2,612 in shelters, 1,263 living on the streets.

Airport officials tell their workers to call police if they see a homeless person behaving suspiciously in the airport, but the workers told WBBM that police have said they can’t do anything unless someone is physically touched.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.