Automotive sister brands Hyundai and Kia, both owned by Hyundai Motor Group, are planning to release free theft-deterrent software to millions of drivers and their cars, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.

Hyundai and Kia models without immobilizers had become a target for thieves after viral trends on TikTok showed that, by removing the cover of the steering column, someone could start the ignition by using the port end of a USB cable.

Stunts connected to the TikTok trend have resulted in at least 14 crashes and eight fatalities, according to NHTSA. The recall applies to around 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias.

The software extends the car’s alarm from 30 seconds to one minute, according to NHTSA.

Locking the car sets both the alarm and an ignition kill switch that prevents the car from turning on without the key in the ignition. The car must be unlocked to deactivate the switch, Hyundai said.

The free installation service will be available at Hyundai and Kia dealerships, and will take less than an hour, according to an announcement from Hyundai.

The Korean firm will also offer a warning sticker to put on each updated vehicle to let thieves know about the software.

The software updates will roll out in phases based by car model. For those cars without immobilizers that cannot be updated, Hyundai will reimburse the cost of a steering wheel lock to the driver.

“Hyundai is … pleased to provide affected customers with an additional theft deterrent through this software upgrade. We have prioritized the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest-selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves,” said Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker.

The first phase of software updates started Tuesday for the 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantra sedans, 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonata sedans, and 2020-2021 Hyundai Venue sport utility vehicles.

The second phase of Hyundai updates, which will launch in June, apply to the following models: 2018-2022 Accent sedan; 2011-2016 Elantra sedan; 2021-2022 Elantra sedan; 2018-2020 Elantra GT sedan; 2011-2014 Genesis coupe; 2018-2022 Kona SUV; 2020-2021 Palisade SUV; 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUV; 2013-2022 Santa Fe SUV; 2019 Santa Fe XL SUV; 2011-2014 Sonata sedan; 2011-2022 Tucson SUV; 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster hatchback

The updates for Kia vehicles will begin later this month, according to NHTSA.

“Kia has already started notifying owners about this free software upgrade and anticipates making it available to most owners of affected vehicles over the next few months,” a Kia spokesperson elaborated to automotive news site The Drive.

