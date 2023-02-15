President Biden on Wednesday used the term “boy” while referring to Wes Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, in a speech about the economy.

Speaking in Maryland, Mr. Biden gave a shout to the governor, recalling Mr. Moore’s days playing wide receiver on Johns Hopkins University’s football team.

“You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore. He’s the real deal and the boy looks like he can still play,” the 80-year-old Mr. Biden said. “He’s got some guns on him.”

Using the word “boy” to describe a Black man is often viewed a racial slur. That’s because, historically, racist Whites used the term to suggest Blacks weren’t on equal footing with them, both before and after slavery.

Neither the White House nor a spokesman for Mr. Moore responded to requests for comment from The Washington Times.

In 2008, then-Rep. Geoff Davis, Kentucky Republican, apologized for using the word “boy” to describe presidential candidate Barack Obama at a fundraiser.

“I’m gonna tell you something. That boy’s finger does not need to be on the button,” Mr. Davis said at the time.

In a written apology that he hand-delivered to the future president, Mr. Davis said his poor choice of words was “regrettable.”

“I offer my sincere apology to you and ask for your forgiveness,” Mr. Davis wrote.

Since Mr. Moore took office earlier this year, the president has been publicly supportive of his fellow Democrat.

The two campaigned together last year and appeared together at an event announcing that funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law would be used to fix a Baltimore railroad tunnel.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.