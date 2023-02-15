The Justice Department will not file charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz following a yearslong federal sex-trafficking probe of the Florida Republican.

The Justice Department told lawyers for at least one witness involved in the case, CNN first reported, the prosecutors will not indict Mr. Gaetz.

Justice Department senior officials made the decision after investigators advised against charging the Florida lawmaker a year ago.

Mr. Gaetz always maintained his innocence during the investigation.

He was initially accused of aiding Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg in trafficking a 17-year-old girl across state lines in 2017. Mr. Greenberg was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison last December after pleading guilty.

