Most likely voters say they are more likely to do business with companies that stay out of politics, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Among all respondents, 78.8% told the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action they are “more likely” to patronize a business “that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board.”

Another 10.1% said they are “less likely” to do business with a politically neutral company and 11% said they are “not sure,” the poll found.

“Businesses that stay out of politics and focus on serving their customers … will thrive,” said Mark Meckler of the Texas-based Convention of States Action, which advocates for returning federal powers to the states.

Mr. Meckler added: “So, instead of wondering how many diversity and inclusion officers they have, corporations should be worried about how they are intentionally alienating a broad group of Americans who will just shop somewhere else.”

The poll found 82.3% of Republican voters, 77.1% of independents and 76.9% of Democrats were more likely to interact with neutral companies.

About 39.3% of respondents identified as Democrats, 35.6% as Republicans and 25.1% as independents.

The firm distributes its survey questionnaires using a mixed methodology of live callers, integrated voice response, text messages, emails and two other proprietary digital methods that it doesn’t share publicly.

Trafalgar surveyed 1,092 likely general election voters on Feb. 2-5. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.