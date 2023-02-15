Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina is endorsing Nikki Haley over former President Donald Trump, saying the Republican Party and the nation are at a pivotal moment that requires new leadership.

Mr. Norman’s decision to endorse his state’s former governor is notable because he is considered an ally of Mr. Trump.

The ex-president endorsed Mr. Norman, a House Freedom Caucus member, in the midterm elections, and Mr. Norman voted not to certify the 2020 presidential results.

“While the Republican candidates, values, and messages have done very well here in South Carolina, that hasn’t been the case everywhere across our great nation,” Mr. Norman tweeted. “It’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor and my good friend, Nikki Haley!”

Mr. Norman endorsed Ms. Haley’s 2010 bid for governor earlier than other officials, so he has a track record of giving her support.

The congressman is also backing Ms. Haley before Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina decides whether to jump into the GOP presidential primary.

