The Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover while she was high on meth last year physically attacked her public defender in court Tuesday.

Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, was seen lunging at her attorney shortly after the judge decided to delay her case from March to May, according to footage taken by WITI, Milwaukee’s Fox affiliate.

A deputy in the court restrained the 25-year-old defendant moments later.

The trial was delayed because Ms. Schabusiness’ attorney said another expert had yet to finalize a review of the defendant’s mental state. A previous expert said Ms. Schabusiness was competent to stand trial. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to some of her charges.

Ms. Schabusiness is accused of killing and dismembering the body of her lover Shad Thyrion in February 2022, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime.

The two were together the entire day and had been smoking meth prior to the fatal sexual encounter.

Police said Ms. Schabusiness was choking Thyrion with a chain when he began to cough up blood. That’s when she told authorities that she was “already this far,” so she continued to choke the victim. She also told police that she “liked it” and that it took three to five minutes for Thyrion to die.

“Schabusiness made comments that she blacked out while choking the victim, but when she woke up … the victim was already purple, so she kept on going,” the complaint reads. “Schabusiness stated she enjoyed choking him and made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.