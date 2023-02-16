The special purpose grand jury tasked with investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia has found that perjury “may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it.”

“The grand jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling,” the report says, portions of which were released Thursday. The sections made public do not identify the witnesses who may have lied in their sworn testimony.

The finding is included in the three parts of the special grand jury report that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered this week to be released to the public over the objections of prosecutors.

The sections made public include the reports’ introduction and conclusion, as well as a section in which members of the grand jury raise concerns some of the unnamed witnesses had lied under oath.

The sections released Thursday did not include the special grand jury’s final recommendations, which will guide Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis’ decision-making on whether to pursue criminal charges. Ms. Willis is a Democrat.

The special purpose grand jury cannot issue indictments.

The three portions of the report pulled back the curtain on parts of a two-year investigation into efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn his loss.

The report said the special grand jury received evidence from 75 witnesses, most of whom testified under oath. It also cast doubt on Mr. Trump’s stolen election claims.

“The grand jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place,” the introduction to the report reads. “We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning the election.”

The special grand jury investigated matters including an infamous phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, between Mr. Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Mr. Trump asked the state official to “find” enough votes for him to be declared the winner. The panel also probed the appointment of 16 “alternate” Republican electors for Mr. Trump and efforts to pressure a Fulton County poll worker to falsely claim she committed election fraud.

Among the witnesses who appeared before the special grand jury were former New York City Rudy Giuliani in his capacity as Mr. Trump’s attorney, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, as well as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans.

Mr. Trump has said he is confident he will not be indicted, and has said he did “absolutely nothing wrong.”

Ms. Willis fought for the special grand jury report to remain secret out of concern it could hamper a possible case if charges are filed.

Media organizations, meanwhile, fought to make the entire report public.

Judge McBurney said he was not releasing the full report to the public because there was “very limited due process” for people for whom the grand jurors recommended charges.

This story is based in part on wire reports.

