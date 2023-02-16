President Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz next month, the White House announced Thursday.

The March 3 visit will be Mr. Scholz’s first to the White House since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 of last year.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the visit presents “an opportunity to reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and our NATO ally Germany.”

She added, “At the one-year mark of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression and strengthen trans-Atlantic security.”

Mr. Biden and Mr. Scholz are also expected to discuss other global security matters, including challenges posed by China, according to the White House.

Mr. Biden has emphasized U.S. relations with European allies as Russia’s war rages on NATO’s eastern flank.

Mr. Biden will travel to Poland next week to mark the first anniversary of the invasion.

Mr. Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and NATO leaders during the two-day visit to “reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support and security for the alliance,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

She said the president also will highlight “how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

