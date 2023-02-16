NEWS AND OPINION:

AARO?

Get used to this acronym. It stands for “All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office” and is focused on the Defense Department’s response to unidentified aerial phenomena, plus national security concerns and possible health effects associated with such sightings.

A group of 14 U.S. senators is all in for AARO and are asking for “robust funding” for the office and “cooperation between the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community,” according to a letter they sent to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and Principal Deputy Director of Intelligence Stacey Dixon.

The bipartisan push is being led by Sens. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat. The lawmakers think current funding “falls short” of what the office needs, according to a letter sent to the Defense Department on Thursday.

“The amount outlined in the classified attachment is crucial to AARO’s scientific plan, and the lack of funding for these capabilities presents a serious impediment to AARO’s mission. We believe it is imperative for the Department of Defense to reprogram funds to cover this serious funding gap and it is for these reasons that we ask that the Department of Defense reprogram funds to prevent disruption to AARO’s work. Without FY23 funding, AARO’s ability to deliver integrated collection and analysis will fall behind schedule and be sub-optimized,” the senators advised.

And who are they?

In addition to Mr. Rubio, the Republican lawmakers who support the push are Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

Besides Ms. Gillibrand, the Democrats signing the letter are Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

AARO itself, by the way, was established last year.

“The mission of the AARO will be to ‘synchronize efforts across the Department and with other Federal departments and agencies to detect, identify, and attribute objects of interest in, on, or near military installations, operating areas, training areas, special use airspace, and other areas of interest, and, as necessary, to mitigate any associated threats to safety of operations and national security.’ This includes anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged, and transmedium objects,” noted a July 15 Defense Department memorandum.

ADVICE FROM J.D. VANCE

Sen. J.D. Vance had some lasting advice for the White House following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which is exposing the town to toxic chemicals and much misery.

“I haven’t spoken to President Biden. My message to him is pretty simple. One, the Department of Transportation, your Department of Transportation, has things they can do. Stop blaming Donald Trump,” Mr. Vance said, advising the president to “use the powers of the federal government” to help the community.

“The second thing I’d say is, a lot of this is about leadership and just being available to people. The biggest concern for the people of East Palestine is that they’re going to be forgotten in a week,” Mr. Vance advised.

“When the cameras disappear and the politicians are no longer around, are there still going to be people who are focused on them? I think the president could do a lot. Just standing in the White House press room for 30 seconds and saying, ‘people of East Palestine, I see you. We’re not going to forget about you.’ I think that’s an important signal for the president to send,” he concluded.

AN ARCTIC MOMENT

The nation now has its very first “Arctic ambassador.”

That would be Michael Sfraga of Fairbanks, Alaska — who will coordinate with the seven other Arctic nations and Indigenous groups and promote U.S. policy in the region.

Mr. Sfraga excels in Arctic geography and policy, being chairman of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission and chairman of the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute in the nation’s capital. President Biden nominated him for the role earlier this week.

“The State Department announced the new position in August after a years-long push from the Alaska congressional delegation for an Arctic ambassador. The new job elevates the U.S. coordinator for the Arctic region role,” reported the Anchorage Daily News.

“The nomination comes alongside other U.S. diplomatic and defense investments in Alaska as tensions escalate with Russia, and China, which has proclaimed itself a ‘near-Arctic state.’ The Senate must confirm Sfraga’s nomination, which has a stamp of approval from Alaska’s Republican senators,” the newspaper said.

“This places the U.S. one step closer to having dedicated, high-level diplomatic representation in the Arctic, which will allow us to advance a range of U.S. policy priorities at a crucial time,” noted Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican and founder and co-chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Gracious family home built in 1905 on one acre in Lanett, Alabama. Four bedrooms, three baths, formal entry and wrap-around porch; 4,243 square feet. Dining room that seats 12, living and family rooms, den, sun room, breakfast room, office, “historic charm and modern amenities.” Two fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with custom-made gourmet stove, sleeping porch. Two-car detached garage and carriage house, brick patio with formal plantings, mature trees. Priced at $489,000 through ColdwellBanker.com; enter 20102471 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. adults say it was the “right decision” for the U.S. government to recently shoot down high altitude surveillance balloons; 88% of Republicans, 68% of independents and 85% of Democrats.

• 83% of men and 76% of women also agree.

• 7% of U.S. adults overall say it was the “wrong decision” to shoot down the balloons; 7% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

• 9% of men and 5% of women also agree.

• 14% of U.S. adults overall are “not sure” if it was right or wrong to shoot down the balloons; 6% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 8% of men and 19% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S.. adults conducted Feb. 11-14.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

