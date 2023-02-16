Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who is battling the lingering effects of a stroke, has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to “receive treatment for clinical depression.”

Fetterman Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson, in a statement Thursday, said Mr. Fetterman arrived at the hospital Wednesday night. He said Mr. Fetterman “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

Mr. Jentleson said the attending physician of the Congress evaluated Mr. Fetterman, a Democrat, earlier this week and “recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed.”

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” he said. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Mr. Fetterman was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat in Washington.

He won his Senate seat in the fall midterms after he suffered a stroke that sidelined him for months during the campaign and raised questions about his ability to perform the duties of a senator.

His victory was instrumental in keeping Democrats in control of the Senate.

