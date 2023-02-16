The Supreme Court on Thursday canceled oral argument in a case seeking to challenge President Biden’s cancellation of the Title 42 pandemic border expulsion policy.

The justices removed the case from their calendar without comment. It had been slated for March 1.

Administration officials have suggested the case is moot because Mr. Biden has declared that the pandemic emergency that underpinned the policy will end May 11.

Immigration experts say Title 42, which allowed the government to immediately expel illegal immigrants nabbed at the border, has kept a limit on the chaos at the border, preventing a catastrophe from turning into a cataclysmic flow.

The administration insists it will be prepared with new methods to combat illegal immigration when Title 42 does go away.

