YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Thursday that she’s leaving the helm of the video platform after nine years.

Ms. Wojcicki announced her exit in a letter to employees published on YouTube’s blog, in which she said Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will succeed her at the Google-owned video platform.

“I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about,” Ms. Wojcicki wrote.

Ms. Wojcicki is a longtime Google employee with decades of experience at the tech titan. She said she plans to help Mr. Mohan in the short term and advise Google and Alphabet in the longer term.

YouTube has obtained a massive audience on Ms. Wojcicki’s watch. The company’s website reports having more than 2 billion monthly logged-in users, adding that people watch more than a billion hours of video every day on the service.

Heavy scrutiny has accompanied the growth of YouTube’s audience, including complaints about YouTube’s censorship practices.

YouTube booted former President Donald Trump from its service in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, though Ms. Wojcicki said in 2021 her platform would end Mr. Trump’s suspension when a risk of violence stopped. Mr. Trump remains off YouTube, though other platforms such as Twitter and Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram have restored his access.

