The New York Times is under attack by LGBTQ activists, among them its own contributors, over the media outlet’s coverage of transgender issues, in particular news stories about the medical treatment of children seeking to switch genders.

An open letter to The New York Times authored by the activists was signed by more than 1,000 contributors to the outlet and 23,000 others as of Thursday, among them well-known actors, media workers, readers and subscribers to the newspaper, according to a statement from the group.

The letter accuses the news outlet of biased coverage of “gender diversity” and said stories it published about trans children seeking “gender affirming care” have vilified the condition while omitting “relevant information” about those who are critical of the treatments. It is addressed to Philip B. Corbett, the paper’s associate managing editor for standards.

The letter argues that The New York Times is hurting the trans community because its articles are cited in court cases and in testimony before state legislature crafting bills to stop the gender transition procedures from being performed on children.

“As thinkers, we are disappointed to see The New York Times follow the lead of far-right hate groups in presenting gender diversity as a new controversy warranting new, punitive legislation,” the letter declares.

Asked for comment, Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander said in part that the news organization pursues “independent reporting on transgender issues that include profiling groundbreakers in the movement, challenges and prejudice faced by the community, and how society is grappling with debates about care.”

The letter complaining about the coverage of transgender issues comes as gender-switching medical treatment for children faces increasing scrutiny from parents and some in the medical community.

Some states have moved to outlaw the treatments, some of them irreversible, now offered to children that range from hormone therapy to surgery.

The letter to The New York Times depicts those treatments as standard care and argues the paper should not treat them as controversial.

The writers criticize a June 24, 2022 article, “The Battle Over Gender Therapy” as well as a Jan. 22, 2023 piece headlined “When Students Change Gender Identity and Parents Don’t Know.”

Both stories included the opinions of those who are critical of allowing children to transition to another gender or allowing schools to keep parents in the dark about students who switch genders.

The letter claims the first story “vilifies transness as a disease to be feared,” while the second piece “misframed the battle over children’s right to safely transition.”

The opponents listed in the stories, the letter argues, are associated with “anti-trans hate groups.”

The letter likened the paper’s coverage of transgender issues to the way it vilified homosexuality in the 1960s and later, initially ignored the AIDS epidemic.

“A tiny percentage of the population is trans, and an even smaller percentage of those people face the type of conflict the Times is so intent on magnifying,” the letter says. “There is no rapt reporting on the thousands of parents who simply love and support their children, or on the hardworking professionals at The New York Times enduring a workplace made hostile by bias—a period of forbearance that ends today.”

