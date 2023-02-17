Justice Department investigators searched the Washington offices of former Vice President Mike Pence’s conservative advocacy group as part of its probe into his handling of classified materials.

Investigators removed one binder with “approximately three previously redacted documents” on Friday, but did not find any new classified materials, said Devin O’Malley, a spokesperson for Mr. Pence.

“The vice president has consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent, and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter,” Mr. O’Malley said in a statement.

The search of Advancing American Freedom’s offices comes one week after the FBI searched Mr. Pence’s home in Indiana. Last week’s search turned up one additional document with classified markings.

Mr. Pence is the third current or former top U.S. official to have their home searched by the FBI for classified records, joining President Biden and former President Trump.

Both Mr. Pence and Mr. Biden have willingly permitted the FBI to scour their homes and offices in contrast with Mr. Trump, who refused to return documents, resulting in the Justice Department obtaining a warrant for his Florida residence.

Mr. Pence, who is contemplating a 2024 run for president, had requested his attorneys review records stored at his home “out of an abundance of caution” after controversy erupted over the discovery of classified materials found at Mr. Biden’s home and former office.

The lawyers discovered classified documents among four boxes that had been transferred to Mr. Pence’s home during the transition. Those documents were secured in a locked safe and reported to the National Archives, according to Mr. Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob.

FBI agents ultimately retrieved the materials.

Mr. Pence has insisted he was unaware that classified documents had been in possession.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.