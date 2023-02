The FBI is working to contain a cyberattack on its computer network.

The agency is investigating the source of the incident, which appears to have involved an FBI computer system used to counter child sexual exploitation.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the bureau said in a statement to CNN, which first reported the incident. “This is an isolated incident that has been contained.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.