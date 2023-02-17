Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate say the U.S. owes veterans of the Vietnam War a long-overdue formal apology for the treatment they received during their time abroad and upon returning home.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska introduced a joint resolution on Friday that would commend those who served in the conflict “for their unwavering and courageous sacrifice to our nation.”

The resolution would also urge President Biden to formally acknowledge the widespread mistreatment that veterans received and offer a formal apology on behalf of the American people to the veterans and their families for the hardships they endured during and after the war.

“These men suffered horrendous treatment both abroad and upon returning home—not only facing verbal and physical attacks from anti-war protestors and politicians, but also suffering from the horrific effects of Agent Orange and PTSD,” said Mr. Crenshaw, who served on multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a member of the elite Navy SEAL teams.

Approximately 2.7 million men and women served in the Vietnam War, which began in 1961 and lasted until 1975. Of those, more than 58,000 lost their lives and more than 300,000 were wounded.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, a “substantial minority” of those who returned suffered from a variety of psychological problems and experienced a “wide range” of challenges adjusting to life after the war.

Those challenges were compounded on the home front by the divisive political discourse surrounding the war.

The lawmakers behind the resolution cite “biased and shameful attacks” from the media, academics and politicians on those who returned “as a result of decisions [that] were beyond their control.”

The resolution also cites the veterans’ exposure to toxic defoliation chemicals known as Agent Orange used extensively by the U.S. during the war.

According to the VA, more than 19 million gallons of various herbicides and defoliation chemicals were used during the war. Those who deployed between 1962 and 1975 are presumed to have been exposed to the toxins.

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the formal withdrawal of U.S. troops from the war on March 29, 1973. North Vietnamese forces captured the South Vietnamese capital city of Saigon two years later in 1975, effectively placing the country under communist control.

“This long-overdue formal apology on behalf of the U.S. government is a good start to ensuring our veterans receive the respect and support they need,” Mr. Crenshaw said. “We must swear to never forget, and never let this mistreatment happen again.”

