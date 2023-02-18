The Greenbelt Police Department is putting Officer Albert Murray on administrative leave due to his reception of criminal summons from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

PGPD charged Mr. Murray Thursday with a violation of Maryland prostitution laws, a misdemeanor according to state records.

In addition to the mandated suspension of his police powers, GPD is also launching an internal affairs investigation into Mr. Murray.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation. These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards,” Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said in a statement Friday.

Mr. Murray was hired on Jan. 6, 2020, and until his suspension was serving as the community patrol officer for the Franklin Park area of Greenbelt.

“My objective is to just definitely build back trust with the community and tackle some of the problems that the community has going on, whether that’s being very visible and vigilant at nighttime … or something as simple as walking through and saying hi to the kids out there,” Mr. Murray told the Greenbelt News Review.

We would like to thank everyone who came out to our Community Officer Meet & Greet this past Thursday! We are so excited to see what Officer Murray has in store for our community 😁

