Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, accusing the current administration for a lack of transparency after President Biden was deemed fit for duty following his annual physical this week.

The Texas Republican, who served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, says the administration is continuing to cover up the president’s “deteriorating mental health.”

“Yesterday’s written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth,” Mr. Jackson told Fox News Digital.

“Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden’s deteriorating mental health,” Mr. Jackson said. “This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Biden, 80, completed a three-hour session with his doctors on Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It was his second physical exam since taking office in January 2021 for the nation’s oldest president.

Dr. O’Connor said in a memo summarizing the president’s health that Mr. Biden “remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the memo reads.

Dr. O’Connor wrote that the most notable “interval history” since his last physical was Mr. Biden’s multiple bouts with COVID-19 over the summer, but he noted that the president has “not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered ‘Long Covid.’”

The president continues to be monitored for several “medical considerations” identified in his previous physical, all of which were noted as stable by Dr. O’Connor and managed by three prescription medications and two over-the-counter drugs.

Those include non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet.

Mr. Biden’s physical fitness and cognitive abilities are under close scrutiny as he considers his reelection bid. The doctor’s report did not indicate any cognitive testing.

The president has repeatedly dismissed concerns about his age. If Mr. Biden were to run and win reelection, he would be 86 at the completion of a second term. The doctor noted the president’s “stiffened gait” but said it has not worsened in the past year.

Last year, Mr. Jackson led 54 of his Republican colleagues in a letter urging Mr. Biden to “submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President, knowing that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the president. “They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

A similar letter last year garnered support from 37 Republican co-signers.

