The White House on Saturday condemned North Korea for its latest long-range missile test into the Sea of Japan as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

National Security Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson warned that the U.S. would take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of its homeland and regional allies.

“While U.S. [Indo-Pacific Command] has assessed it did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, this launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” she said. “It only demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people.”

The missile landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, though no damage occurred due to the launch, Japanese officials said.

Japanese officials condemned the launch as “an act of violence that escalates provocation toward the international order.”

The missile launch follows North Korean threats following the announcement of joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea.

North Korea on Friday accused the U.S. of “deliberately disrupting regional peace and stability.”

Saturday’s launch is the second by North Korea this year.

