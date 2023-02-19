Books by famed children’s novelist Roald Dahl are being scrubbed to remove language deemed offensive by publisher Puffin to modern audiences.

That includes dropping the author’s description of Mrs. Twit’s “fearful ugliness” in “The Twits,” opting for gender-neutral Oompa-Loompas by calling them “people” instead of “men,” and scrubbing every use of the word “fat” in all his novels, according to a Friday report by The Telegraph in the UK.

Puffin told the newspaper that the revisions are being made so Dahl’s works “can continue to be enjoyed by all today.”

Some changes are more subtle — such as Fantastic Mr. Fox now having three daughters instead of three sons, and references to “female” characters being erased. For example, the newspaper said that Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda” is no longer a “most formidable female” but a “most formidable woman.”

Some edits of the late author’s novels go beyond tweaks, with new passages inserted to replace those written by the original author.

One passage cited by The Telegraph includes changes to “James and the Giant Peach” when the Centipede sings: “Aunt Sponge was terrifically fat/And tremendously flabby at that,” and, “Aunt Spiker was thin as a wire/And dry as a bone, only drier.”

Those rhymes have been replaced by: “Aunt Sponge was a nasty old brute/And deserved to be squashed by the fruit,” and, “Aunt Spiker was much of the same/And deserves half of the blame.”

The Telegraph also reported that Dahl’s frequent use of “crazy” and “mad” as comedic descriptors have been removed, as have references to “black” and “white” as adjectives. For instance, the Big Friendly Giant in “The BFG” doesn’t wear a black cloak, and characters no longer turn “white with fear.”

The changes come after sensitivity readers conducted a review of the books after Netflix purchased the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021.

