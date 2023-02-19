Police in Norfolk, Virginia, said Friday they charged a mother after her 6-year-old child brought a handgun to school, a month after another 6-year-old Virginia student shot his teacher in class.

Norfolk police charged the 35-year-old mother with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children after the Thursday incident at Little Creek Elementary School.

Police said they were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a student having a weapon in the school. School staff turned over a handgun to responding officers.

No injuries were reported, police said. The mother was released on a criminal summons.

The incident follows January’s shooting of a first-grade teacher at an elementary school in Newport News.

Police said a boy intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, which caused Ms. Zwerner to be hospitalized for weeks. She has since recovered.

The boy was taken into state custody after the shooting, and has been receiving treatment at a hospital since then. No charges have yet been filed in the incident.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.