The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering training to employees in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona on “ecogrief.” The psychological neologism can range in meaning from the feeling of anticipated loss to outright trauma from climate change.



Reactions to the ‘ecogrief’ training ran the gamut:



— “This 4-hour workshop seeks to normalize the wide range of emotional responses that conservationists experience while empowering participants to act while taking care of themselves. The workshop is intended for those experiencing ecological grief and for those who wish to support them,” the FWS notice read.



— “Not much is known about ‘ecogrief’,” the American Psychological Association admitted, before explaining that climate activists and young people suffer from it more often.



— “Sadly, this is just another example of the Biden administration putting woke politics above doing their jobs or helping rural America,” Rep. Pete Stauber, Minnesota Republican, said.



— Students taking classes on “ecogrief” “doesn’t make them snowflakes. It makes them badasses,” University of Washington professor Jennifer Atkinson argued.



See why an FWS employee excoriated “ecogrief” training HERE.

• Washington Times Staff can be reached at 202-636-3000.