Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican Party’s response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Mrs. Sanders said she is “grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats.”

“We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all,” she said.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement on Thursday, with Mr. McCarthy calling the governor “a servant-leader of true determination and conviction.”

“The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses and ordinary taxpayers,” Mr. McCarthy said. “She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past.”

Mrs. Sanders, 40, was elected in November in her first bid for public office. She served as White House press secretary under President Trump and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, called her “a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course.”

