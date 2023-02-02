Melvin Conley of the District of Columbia was arrested by the U.S. Park Police Tuesday in the April 24, 2021, vehicular death of two pedestrians in East Potomac Park.

Mr. Conley, 61, has been charged with negligent homicide and is accused of running over pedestrians Rhonda Whitaker and Waldon Adams. East Potomac Park has Ohio Drive, a two-lane, one-way road along the Tidal Basin; a nearby trail is heavily degraded, with multiple sections closed to foot traffic.

Whitaker and Adams were walking on the road’s inner lane after 10:30 a.m. the day of the incident. Authorities received radio reports of a motor vehicle crash involving pedestrians at 10:44 a.m., with the striking vehicle leaving, according to court documents.

Witnesses allege that a gray truck, variably identified as a Dodge Ram, Ford F-150 or Nissan Frontier, went up a curb and onto the grass on the inside lane at a moderate velocity, hitting Whitaker and Adams before continuing. Whitaker and Adams were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities found a license plate at the scene and traced it back to Mr. Conley’s Nissan truck, which was damaged in the front.

Mr. Conley told officers he had blacked out and did not recall striking pedestrians, claiming the blackout was from insulin he took for blood sugar issues that morning.

In an interview with police, Mr. Conley admitted he realized while driving that his vehicle was damaged, but continued home regardless. Mr. Conley did not contact law enforcement from his residence, despite seeing the full extent of the damage to his truck.

If convicted, Mr. Conley would face up to five years in prison or a $12,500 fine, according to DCist.

