Rep. George Santos rescinded an offer of employment to a man his office found out had been charged with felony wiretapping.

The New York Republican’s office confirmed exclusively to The Washington Times that they had pulled an offer for its legislative correspondent and staff assistant role from Derek Myers.

Mr. Myers was the editor-in-chief for the Scioto Valley Guardian, a newspaper in Ohio, when he was charged last year with felony wiretapping after publishing a recording of in-court testimony in violation of a court order.

Several press freedom organizations have lobbied against Mr. Myers’ charges, citing First Amendment privileges.

The Supreme Court has ruled that journalists are not to blame for unlawful recordings by sources.

A Santos staffer accused Mr. Myers of recording a conversation between himself and the embattled congressman when he was asked about the charges.

Mr. Myers told The Times that said he didn’t think his employment issues were newsworthy. He said he wasn’t sure “what there is to really publish.”

