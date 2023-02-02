Hunter Biden’s lawyer denies that his letters calling for investigations into the leak of the president’s son’s discarded laptop computer confirms the authenticity of the material discovered on the hard drive.

Despite his letters to the Justice Department and Delaware attorney general asking for investigations into Delaware computer repairman Mac Isaac and Trump insiders Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon for “unauthorized access, copying and dissemination of [Hunter] Biden’s personal information,” Abbe Lowell says the files on the laptop hard drive may have been tampered with.

“These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or others’ versions of a so-called laptop,” Mr. Lowell told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “They address their conduct of seeking, manipulating and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden’s personal data, wherever they claim to have gotten it.”

The White House has long dismissed the authenticity of the laptop, which has been widely authenticated by several news outlets since its embarrassing contents were first made public by the New York Post in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter Biden’s new defense strategy, which kicked off Wednesday with Mr. Lowell’s letters, seemed to presuppose that the laptop, which had also been dismissed by more than 50 intelligence professionals ahead of the election, was in fact authentic.

In addition to calling for investigations into those accused of accessing and disseminating the laptop, Hunter Biden’s defense team has sent cease and desist letters to outlets that have obtained and disseminated the laptop’s contents.

The legal team also accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson of making “false and defamatory statements” concerning claims that Mr. Biden had paid “rent” to his father “in what Mr. Carlson implied was essentially a money laundering scheme to finance President Biden’s lifestyle prior to his election “

The letter to Mr. Carlson and a Fox News attorney also accused the network of defamation by “alluding to Mr. Biden having unauthorized access to classified documents because of his presence at President Biden’s house.”

Bryan Sullivan, who also represents Hunter Biden, said those claims made by Fox are false.

Hunter Bide’s laptop computer has provided a trove of evidence for Republicans in Congress who have pledged to probe whether the elder Mr. Biden had any involvement in his son’s overseas’ business deals and possibly influence-peddling.

Hunter Biden’s far-flung moneymaking schemes have raised eyebrows for years about potential influence peddling and possible crimes. He served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, pursued deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked energy tycoons and allegedly pocketed more than $3 million from a Russian businesswoman who is the widow of a former mayor of Moscow.

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, Kentucky Republican, laid out the evidence in November that he said “raises troubling questions” about whether the president has been “compromised by foreign governments” in connection with his son’s ventures.

Citing evidence obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop and through whistleblowers, Mr. Comer said his committee had uncovered a “decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks and political cover-ups” committed by the Biden family with the knowledge and involvement of the president.

Republicans on the oversight committee said in a 31-page report that the president was directly involved in his family’s business deals, including those involving foreign interests, despite claiming he did not know the details.

The White House brushed off Republicans’ pledge to expand their inquiry. It called the lawmakers’ claims “politically motivated attacks chock-full of long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

