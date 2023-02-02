A Fresno Democrat has launched a long-shot bid to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy next year, accusing the Republican of abandoning his central California district.

John Burrows, a city of Fresno legislative staffer and small businessman, filed paperwork on his challenge this week and officially announced his efforts on Thursday.

“I am proud to announce that I am running to defeat Kevin McCarthy in 2024,” Mr. Burrows wrote on Twitter, with a video. “Kevin McCarthy has abandoned Americans and residents of my district. While he panders to far-right interests, I am ready to govern for all residents of California. Join me, and let’s win this.”

Mr. Burrows asserts that Mr. McCarthy is out-of-touch with his own constituents as he’s ascended the political ladder.

The candidate is a Fresno native and UC Santa Cruz graduate. He once served as the executive director of Fearless Action PAC, which hit former Rep. Devin Nunes with attack ads, according to the San Joaquin Valley Sun.

Mr. Burrows will have an uphill battle to unseat Mr. McCarthy in his safe Republican district.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.