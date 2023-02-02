Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to exempt gas-powered stoves and other appliances from the state sales tax as part of his latest budget.

The permanent exemption on appliances powered by combustible gases coincides with a broader debate about gas stoves.

Some localities are trying to phase out usage by forcing new construction projects to power appliances through electricity instead of gas.

About a third of American households (about 40 million homes) use a gas stove, but Florida has one of the lowest rates of gas-stove usage, at about 8%.

“It’s just the principle of it,” Mr. DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential contender, said Wednesday.

“No tax permanently on gas stoves,” he said. “They want your gas stove, and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Mr. DeSantis put down his marker after a Biden administration official in the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Richard Trumka Jr., floated a potential ban on gas stoves in a Bloomberg interview, citing concerns about health effects from gas-stove emissions.

Amid the resulting fervor, Mr. Trumka issued a tweet to clarify his remarks: “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available — Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes a $840 rebate.”

