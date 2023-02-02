A man died Tuesday after joining in a melee that broke out at a middle school boys’ basketball game in northern Vermont.

State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center soon before 7 p.m. from a report of a fight involving spectators at the game, according to the Associated Press.

Police arrived after the fight ended and many of its participants had left the area, but 60-year-old Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention from authorities. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

How Mr. Giroux was injured in the brawl or his cause of death have not been released.

Footage posted on social media appears to show a dozen or so people involved in the fight. At least one of the middle school athletes joined the scrum.

A man dies after a brawl breaks out during a middle school basketball game in Vermont.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that there was a physical altercation between multiple adults in attendance at last night’s Middle School basketball game between Alburgh Community Education Center and St. Albans City Schools,” read a Wednesday statement from the Grand Isle Supervisory Union.

Alburgh is a village by Lake Champlain and near the Canadian border.

